Publisher Badri Seshadri serves legal notice to TN claiming Rs 1 cr as compensation

CHENNAI: Kizhakku Pathipagam publisher Badri Seshadri sent a legal notice to the Home Secretary of the State and Director General of Police (DGP) claiming Rs.1 crore as compensation for damages, alleging his detention is unlawful.

A statement released by Badri on Thursday stated that the State police had arrested various persons like him around Tamil Nadu for violating the law.

All these arrests are against the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in multiple cases, said the statement.

Hence, he decided to legally prosecute the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu police, for the alleged injustice.

Badri seeks the reports of the departmental inquiries initiated against the officials followed by his alleged unlawful detention, read the statement.

Further, Badri seeks the State to pay Rs.1 crore as compensation for the suffering and damages to his personal human rights, liberty, and loss of reputation due to the alleged malicious prosecution against him.

On July 29, 2023, the State police arrested Badri at his house in Chennai, based on a complaint received against him alleging promoting communal enmity by giving interviews on social media about the Manipur violence.

He was booked under various sections of IPC. Later he was produced before Judicial Magistrate, Kunnam and subjugated to judicial custody.

The Madras High Court quashed the case filed against him.