Publish old results before fresh exam, Ramadoss demands TNPSC

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to release results for the test conducted for the recruitment of 110 posts of motor vehicle inspectors in 2018 even as it issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 45 such posts.

"TNPSC has announced the competitive examination notification for the selection of 45 motor vehicle inspectors for the transport department. While the competitive examination for the job is going to be held on November 9, it is reprehensible that TNPSC has not taken any action to publish the results of the examination conducted for the same job six years ago," Ramadoss said.

TNPSC conducted a competitive examination on June 10, 2018, for the applicants based on the notification issued on February 14, 2018, for the selection of 110 Motor Vehicle Inspectors. "Normally the results should be published within two months after the exam is conducted. But, even after more than 6 years, the results of the elections have not been released. TNPSC should be fully responsible for that," he said, wondering what would be the future for candidates who appeared six years ago.

Pointing out that out of the 190 Motor Vehicle Inspector posts, 186 are vacant, he said the notification to fill up 45 posts is a welcome move but the selection of new motor vehicle inspectors without publishing the results of the examination conducted for 110 posts will create many problems. He sought immediate publication of the results of the examination conducted in June 2018 and the appointment orders should be issued for them.