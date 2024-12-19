Publicity: Madras HC refuses plea over AIADMK General Secretary post held by EPS

CHENNAI: It is a publicity interest litigation, observed the Madras High Court while dismissing a petition demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disallow Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue as the general secretary of AIADMK because the Leader of the Opposition amended the unamendable provisions of the party and also caused the party’s downfall.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice C Kumarappan refused to entertain the petition moved by Ramkumar Adityan and KC Suren Palanisamy who claimed themselves as the primary members of AIADMK. The petitioners sought HC’s direction to the election commission to allow them to submit documents regarding their representation and pass further orders.

The petitioners claimed that after the demise of the late Chief Minister and party leader J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam made several unamendable amendments in the party Constitution, including the abolishment of the general secretary post. Panneerselvam and Palaniswami appointed themselves as co-ordinator and joint co-ordinator of the party by usurping the power of general secretary without following any procedures, stated the plea.

Later the power battle between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam reached a boiling point resulting in the latter’s expulsion from the party in a resolution passed in the general council meeting held in July 2022. Subsequently, the general council elected Palaniswami as the general secretary. This move is unfair because only the primary members have the right to elect a general secretary, said the petitioners.

Challenging the amendment of the party’s laws and the election of Palaniswami as the party’s general secretary, several suits have been filed in civil courts, submitted the petitioners.

The petitioners pointed out that despite these civil suits still pending the election commission accepted Palaniswami as general secretary.

The petitioners contended that they moved the petition seeking to consider their case because no action had been taken in this regard despite several representations were made to the election commission.

The petitioners also claimed that after the ascendance of Palaniswami as the general secretary, AIADMK continuously lost several elections including local body elections. The party's vote share has fallen and its reputation under Palaniswami’s leadership has declined among the voters and party members.

Citing that Palaniswami is aged around 70 years and his active participation in party works or the ensuing 2026 assembly election is unlikely, the petitioners submitted an affidavit before a special court seeking to dispense his presence.

Palaniswami may retire from politics as he has health issues. In this situation, allowing him to be the party’s general secretary would lead to another power struggle, and hinder the growth of the party, contented the petitioners.