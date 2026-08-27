Public support key to tackle dengue menace: TN Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj has appealed to the public and people's representatives to support the government's efforts to tackle the dengue outbreak across the State.
Alerting the Assembly about the situation during Zero Hour on Thursday (August 27), he said Chennai district recorded 33 dengue cases, the highest in the State since January 1, followed by Coimbatore.
Responding to queries raised by DMK member O Panneerselvam and AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Minister said fever cases were being monitored daily at 5,805 government and private hospitals.
"The Health Department is monitoring dengue clusters and taking measures to eradicate the mosquito menace. I appeal to the public and to people's representatives to support efforts to eradicate mosquitoes, the primary cause of dengue fever. People need not worry about dengue, as the situation is under control," the Minister said.