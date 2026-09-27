Public participation key in dengue prevention: Official

TIRUCHY: Active participation of residents is the single most critical factor in preventing the mosquito menace and thereby successfully controlling dengue, said National Health Mission Director Dr S Aneesh Sekhar here on Saturday.
Awareness programmes are being intensified through community drives, house-to-house inspections, and health camps across the State. As part of a dengue awareness event in Tiruchy, Aneesh Sekhar visited a few wards in the city accompanied by the Commissioner N Ponmani.
The Director inspected the households in Wards 52 and 65 and monitored the process of elimination of mosquito breeding sources and fogging activities. During the inspection, he appealed to the residents not to store water in the open, and to remove the empty pots and discarded tyres which facilitate breeding of mosquitoes.
Aneesh further urged the residents to take part in the dengue prevention activities initiated by the civic administrations and undertake treatment if they have any symptoms of fever. Advising the residents to stay away from self-medication, he stressed timely treatment from the Urban Primary Health Centres and government hospitals to prevent the disease in the early stage.
District Health Officer Dr Manivannan and City Health Officer Dr Karthikeyan and others accompanied Aneesh Sekhar during the inspection.