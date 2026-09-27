Public participation key in dengue prevention: Official

Awareness programmes are being intensified through community drives, house-to-house inspections, and health camps across the State. As part of a dengue awareness event in Tiruchy, Aneesh Sekhar visited a few wards in the city accompanied by the Commissioner N Ponmani.

The Director inspected the households in Wards 52 and 65 and monitored the process of elimination of mosquito breeding sources and fogging activities. During the inspection, he appealed to the residents not to store water in the open, and to remove the empty pots and discarded tyres which facilitate breeding of mosquitoes.