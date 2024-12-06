Irate locals oppose use of noisy explosives at Arulnithi's film set, send crew packing

CHENNAI: The shoot of a Tamil film was halted and the crew was forced to leave the spot after locals opposed the loud noise from the use of explosives on the sets.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the public who said they were already affected by the Tungsten mining project became frustrated upon hearing booming sounds from the film set, owing to the use of explosives.

The report added that the irate public also questioned the crew of the Arulnithi-starrer, which is directed by Muthaiah, about how explosives were permitted in what is a protected biodiversity zone.

Last year, a similar incident occurred during the shoot of Dhanush's Captain Miller. The Tenkasi Collector stopped the shoot over allegations that the team did not acquire permission to build a set near the Kalakkad Mundunthurai Tiger Reserve.

