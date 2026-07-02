Public interest cannot shield personal grievances, says Madras HC, rejects Savukku’s PIL

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that a PIL is a sacred judicial tool meant to secure justice for marginalised and vulnerable sections of society, and cannot be used to pursue personal animosity.

The bench held that Shankar's personal allegations against the senior IPS officer and the hostile relationship between the two deprived the petition of its bona fide character.

The court further observed that public interest cannot be used to shield a petition rooted in personal grievance and that its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution cannot be weaponised for pursuing personal vendettas.