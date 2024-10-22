Public health lab at Madurai PHC not in use, Ma Su initiates action against district officials

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered action against district health officials in Madurai after discovering that the Regional Public Health Laboratory at a Primary Health Centre remained non-functional for a year and a half after its inauguration.

During a surprise inspection at the upgraded Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Valayankulam in Madurai on Tuesday, the minister found that the Regional Public Health Laboratory building was unused at the PHC.

The public health lab was built at the cost of Rs 50 lakh and launched on June 23 last year

When the minister enquired why the lab was not operational for one and a half years since its inauguration, the District Health Officer and Regional Medical Officer said that the facility was not provided with electricity and water connections.

Post this, Ma Subramanian ordered a departmental inquiry against the responsible officials, including the Madurai District Health Officer and the Valayankulam Regional Medical Officer, for negligence and inaction. Also, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been instructed to take necessary action against the officials.