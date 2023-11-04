Public complain of open urination on Evening Bazaar Road

CHENNAI: Open urination around the Evening Bazaar Road in Park Town is rampant, thanks to the lack of public toilets in the area. The public and the merchants around the area complained that they find it difficult to even walk through there due to the stinky smell. Even people who travel in vehicles through this area have to put up with the odour.

Meanwhile, a closed gasoline pump has become a dumpyard, worsening the situation.

“The waste is being dumped by the travellers, but it is being taken in the morning and evening by the sanitary workers. The smell from urination causes trouble for our business, as people are reluctant to eat from the shop due to the smell. When the petrol pump was functioning, we had better business. But now we are forced to close it down due to the shortage of customers,” says Ibrahimkutty, who runs businesses near the area.

Another merchant, M. Haneefa, said that it is a necessity to build a restroom in the area.

There is a paid toilet on the opposite road that charges Rs 5 for urination. But people are hesitant to pay the amount to pee there. Denizens have been requesting a free toilet for a long time, as everyone cannot afford it. Residents say that they complained to the corporation office for a long time regarding the issue, but it has not yet been resolved.

“The worst part is the urine-related stench. I skip meals during the day and just consume them when I come home after getting fresh,” says P. Sathish, a sanitary worker. The place is covered with insects, which makes it difficult for the passengers who wait for the bus at the nearby bus stop.

DT Next efforts to get the officials’ response were futile as the authorities failed to respond.