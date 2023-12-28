Public can pay their tribute to Vijayakanth at the Island ground

CHENNAI: The DMDK on Thursday informed that their late leader Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be kept in the Island Ground for public view.

"Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be taken to Island Ground by 6 am on Friday, December 29. Public, cadres and notable personalities can pay their tribute to Vijayakanth at the Island ground from 6 am to 1 pm on Friday. Again, his mortal remains will be shifted to DMDK headqaurters, Koyambedu to perform last rites, " said a release from DMDK headquarters.

Notably, the last rites will be performed by 4.45 pm at the premises of party headquarters, the release added.