Public besiege Salem collector office demanding action against scamster

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed outside the district collector office in Salem on Friday as public besieged the office after the catching 14 staff of a jewel shop involved in a fake chit funds scam.

According to police, Sabarishankar (40) from Valasaiyur village in Salem, who runs a chain of jewel shops in Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts has lured people with attractive offers for their investments.

“He offered several schemes including giving jewels at a discounted rate in installment and return of invested money at higher interest before Deepavali. But two days before the festival, Sabarishankar went into hiding and the shop remained shut,” police said.

Based on complaints, the Salem central crime branch police registered a case aand were on the lookout for him.

Meanwhile, a group of people, who lost their money, caught 14 staff of the jewel shop and took them to the district collector office demanding action. They sought to get back their money.

After police held talks, the irate protesters withdrew their agitation and left the spot. Police have taken the 14 staff for an inquiry to Town police station to know if they know the whereabouts of their owner.