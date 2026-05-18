PTR to take short break from active politics, plans return after ‘recharge’

PTR further said he wanted to focus on improving his health and maintaining a more regular lifestyle after recently turning 60.

However, he clarified that the move should not be seen as a permanent withdrawal from public life or politics.

“I am adapting to the reality that I am not going to be an elected representative for a while — at least until the next election. But my passion for public service, and to be an agent of change, remains undiminished. I shall return — recharged and refreshed,” he said.

PTR, one of the prominent faces of the DMK, had served as Finance Minister in the previous government and was known for his outspoken views on fiscal management and governance.

P Thiaga Rajan was first elected as MLA from the Madurai Central constituency in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election and was re-elected from the same constituency in 2021.