PTR audio leak: AIADMK petition ED, IT to probe corruption charges against Udhay, Sabareesan

CHENNAI: State joint secretary of the AIADMK’s legal wing R M Babu Murugavel on Thursday petitioned to the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and the Directorate General of Police, requesting the authorities to take cognizance and commence investigation against the alleged misappropriation of state fund and public money by minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin and his brother-in-law Sabareesan.

A legal procedure should be initiated based on the “confession and audio evidence” of minister for information and technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan immediately, said Murugavel in the petition to the Joint Director (southern zone) of ED, the Principal Chief Commissioner of IT and the DGP, TN.

“The former finance minister seems to be allegedly confirming that minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan (son-in-law of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) have jointly earned Rs 30,000 crores by the way of misappropriation of public money and that the government handicapped to handle the same,” said Murugavel citing the purported audio clips attributing to minister PTR that went viral in social media in the month of April this year.

As a domino effect of the leaked audio, severe tension has been rising in the state requiring for a direct intervention of the state law enforcement authorities, he said and noted that his previous petitioned to the law enforcing agencies on April 25 regarding the issue. However, the petitions are pending before the authorities. He also sent a representation on March 10 to Chief Justice of India seeking appointment of special investigation team to probe the issue.