Soon: PTA meetings, attendance, exam results via app for TN parents

CHENNAI: A new mobile app will be introduced by the School Education Department to facilitate parents to know their children’s status in schools including attendance, school exam results, parents-teachers (PTA) meeting and other activities.

Currently, very little information including the students' absent data and the annual exam results are sent to parents via SMS.

The new mobile app will have four logins – one each for parents, teachers, members of parents-teachers’ association and system administrators. “Details of more than 1.3 crore students in over 58,000 schools including private institutions across Tamil Nadu will be uploaded in the app,” said a senior official from the department. “They can access this database and provide information within seconds as per the latest software technology. This new app will provide live information of students to their parents.”

Additionally, if parents register on the app, they could not only get their ward’s absent information but also the results of even mid-terms, quarterly, half-yearly and annual revision exams in the academic year. “Parents can also get information about the proposed events, cultural programmes, annual PTA meeting and any other important functions. They can also file a complaint about school activities, and upload photos and videos too. All genuine complaints will be considered and reported to parents by the school management,” explained the official.

Schools would also upload e-lectures and other useful videos that are useful for students. “The system administrators will filter all unwanted photos and videos and upload only genuine information in the database. The app will also have the minutes of the meeting of all the PTAs in respective schools. The app will be launched in a few months,” stated the official.