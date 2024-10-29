PT teacher in Hosur held for assault of girl student in public

COIMBATORE: The Krishnagiri police on Monday arrested a physical training (PT) teacher for assaulting a girl student in public, while accusing her of stealing a watch of another teacher.

The police action comes after the video of Thiagarajan, 30, the PT teacher from Dharmapuri thrashed the victim, even as other students watched helplessly, was circulated in social media.

A group of girl students from a private school in Hosur visited another private school on Bagalur Main Road on 23 October to participate in the volleyball match.

“After the match got over with the visiting team winning the contest, a woman teacher in the host school had allegedly accused the girl student of having stolen her watch. The girl however claimed that she only picked up the watch found on the school grounds to be handed over to the respective teacher. Besides scolding the student, the teacher also blamed Thiagarajan for bringing such students for sports competitions,” police said.

Infuriated by the incident, Thiagarajan began to thrash the girl student, while on their return, for bringing bad repute to him. Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, the Bagalur police registered a case and arrested the teacher on Monday evening. Following the incident, the school administration placed the teacher under suspension. Further inquiries are on.