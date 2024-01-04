PT chief: Strong oppn front can defeat DMK

COIMBATORE: Puthiya Tamilagam founder K Krishnasamy on Wednesday said the DMK can be defeated easily, if the opposition parties form a strong alliance against it in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Krishnasamy said people are upset with the DMK. “This opportunity should be used to win polls. For that, a strong alliance should first be formed,” he said.

Stating that Puthiya Tamilagam maintained cordial relationship with both the BJP and AIADMK, Krishnasamy said the differences surfaced and resulted in the break-up of alliance between AIADMK and BJP only after K Annamalai began his ‘padayatra.’

“Our party hasn’t decided yet on the alliance for Lok Sabha polls. We will announce our alliance only after the announcement of polls,” he said.