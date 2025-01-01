Providing only 10,000 jobs is social injustice, says PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has ensured jobs only to 10,071 candidates in 2024, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to fill all the vacant posts in government departments.

In a statement, the senior leader said that there are around 60 lakh candidates awaiting government jobs. "Providing jobs to only 10,000 persons will destroy the dreams of youngsters. Apart from TNPSC, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has provided 3,339 jobs and the Medical Services Recruitment Board provided 946 jobs. In total, only 15,000 persons are appointed in government jobs, " he added.

Recalling the DMK's promises of creating 2 lakh new jobs and filling 3.5 lakh vacant posts, Ramadoss said that the government only provided 40,000 jobs since it came to power.

"If the government intends to fulfil the promise, at least 1.40 lakh jobs should have been provided every year. The government has betrayed the educated youths," he alleged.

He added that announcements were made to appoint 10,375 teachers and assistant lecturers in 2024. But, not a single teacher has been appointed in the year.

"In October 2023, notification was issued to appoint 3,192 graduate teachers. Despite all the processes being completed, including the release of the selection list, appointment orders are yet to be distributed," he pointed out.

Similarly, a competitive exam to appoint 2,768 intermediate teachers was conducted but the results have not been released.

"Due to the betrayal of the government, there are 6.25 lakh vacant posts now in the government. Keeping a huge number of posts vacant at a time when 60 lakh youngsters are waiting for jobs is social injustice," he opined.