Providing CISF security in all the Courts is not feasible, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Chief Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it is not feasible to provide Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards in all the courts of the State.

Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the suo motu case initiated regarding the declaration of the High Court as a high-security zone guarded by CISF.

Advocate RY George Williams submitted that the CISF security should be extended to all the courts in the State considering the safety of the litigants and lawyers.

There were several untoward incidents happened in the various courts including the Madurai Bench, since Rs.62 crore is spent from the State exchequer towards the security of the High Court, it should be extended to lower courts in all the districts, said the advocate.

After the submission, the bench observed that the security committee would take a call on this issue, and some directions were already issued to all the principal district judges regarding the security aspects of the court.

Further, it was also instructed to install CCTVs in the courts and judges' quarters, said the bench.

The matter was posted on July 18, for further submission.

On September 14, 2015, lawyers in their robes and other persons including children, demonstrated sit in protest holding placards inside the Court hall wanting Tamil as an official Court language.

Which seized the entire proceedings of the court, in order to maintain the law and order situation, the court initiated a suo motu case regarding the security of the HC.