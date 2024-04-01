Provide stoppage at Thoothukudi Melur stn: Rail commuters

MADURAI: To facilitate rail passengers, M Pirammanayagam, secretary, Thoothukudi District Passengers Welfare Association, has sought the intervention of authorities to ensure stoppage of trains at Melur station, which is penultimate to reach Keelur station in Thoothukudi.

Currently, development works on the first platform at Thoothukudi Keelur station have been going on for over the last 15 days, inconveniencing passengers at the station.

Moreover, the railway authorities are planning to expand the third platform at the Keelur station with facilities including the installation of signal points and expansion of pit-line. “With two express trains departing from Thoothukudi Keelur station, passengers who board the Pearl City express bound for Chennai and vice-versa, could alight from Thoothukudi Melur station only when the train’s returning from Chennai, but not while departing from Thoothukudi,” he pointed out. “The other express train bound for Mysuru from Thoothukudi has no stoppage at the Melur station, he said on Saturday.”

A Sankar, honorary secretary, Empower India, said there was no elevator or escalator facility at Keelur station. “Passengers, especially the elderly and the disabled were finding it difficult to board the trains at Keelur station. So, authorities should consider this legitimate concern of passengers and ensure stoppage of trains at Thoothukudi Melur station, which is located in the city centre,” he added.