Provide Rs 40,000 per acre to delta farmers: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Citing that Kuruvai crops are dying without sufficient water in Cauvery Delta districts, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to provide Rs. 40,000 per acre for paddy field as compensation.



In his statement, the senior leader said that due to lack of sufficient inflow in Cauvery river, the crops are dying. The farmers are fearing that they could not save the crops. "As water from Mettur dam was released for the last three years, rice cultivation has been done on over 5.10 lakh acres. However, sufficient water is not available for the last one month," he said.

He added that only 6,503 cusecs are being released from the dam but crops require 15,000 cusecs and water is not reaching the tail end areas. As water level in the dam has gone below 46 feet, there is no chance for releasing sufficient water.

"Around 3 lakh acres of crops have been harvested and there is no way to save 2 lakh acres of fields. Even though Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed the issue in a meeting, no decision was taken. Madras High Court has ordered to provide Rs. 40,000 per acre to farmers in Neyveli after NLC damaged Kuruvai crops. Government should provide equal compensation to Cauvery delta farmers," Ramadoss urged.