Provide Rs 1,000 monthly dole to all women in TN: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out several women from poor families have been left out in Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to provide Rs. 1,000 monthly dole to all women in the State.

In his statement, the senior leader said that issues in providing money to women has disappointed and they are angered.

"On one hand, several eligible women were left out and on the other hand, the way the women are being treated when trying to submit fresh applications is condemnable," he said.

He noted that out of 1.63 crore applications, only 1.06 crore applications have been accepted.

As 57 lakh applications were rejected, there is no clarification from the government about the reason.

"The government has announced that women, whose applications were rejected, can appeal. Women, who visit e-seva centers for appeal are being treated poorly. Women are alleging that Rs. 1,000 has been given to women from wealthy families but applications of poor families have been rejected," he said.

He added that the scheme is based on the Universal Basic Income concept.

"In several countries, such schemes are provided to everyone. In DMK's election manifesto, it was promised that benefits would be given to all. It is unfair to provide money to less than two-third of total applicants," he pointed out.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu is the first State to implement a public distribution system without income categories, and the Supreme Court also appreciated the State.

"This approach should continue to KMUT and all rice family card-holding women should be included without any restriction," he urged.