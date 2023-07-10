Provide free hands to police dept to act as per the law: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the DMK to provide free hands to the police department to act as per the law.

Alleging the law and order issue is on the raise in the state, the AIADMK leader claimed that he had told several times in the way of statements and in Assembly that during the last 26 months the state has witness murders, robbery, sexual harassment, drug sales and attack on senior citizens.

"However, since DMK took over the power, the law and order issue have increased but not reduced", he said adding "during the last few days, incidents of petrol bomb hurling, murder and chain snatching were continuously reported".

Claiming that people are fearing to come out freely, Palaniswami said the chief minister, who is holding the police portfolio, should allow the police department to work independently to maintain law and order in the state.