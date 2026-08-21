Provide bus fleet for Emmanuel Guru Puja: Madras High Court

The Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel issued this direction in a petition filed by advocate Selvakumar of Managiri, Madurai, seeking a uniform procedure for contracting out government buses for the annual event.

The petitioner had contended that while government buses were provided on contract for educational institutions, factories, weddings, and religious and social events, applications for buses for the Emmanuel Sekaran Guru Puja were allegedly kept pending or rejected altogether.

When the petition came up for hearing before the court, the government counsel informed the judge that 100 buses were available from the Kumbakonam division, 40 from the Madurai division and 40 from the Tirunelveli division. If the petitioner submits a proper application, the government will provide the buses, the counsel said.