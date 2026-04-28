Provide birds water: Environ activists on awareness campaign

TIRUCHY: In an initiative to provide water to birds as the temperature is soaring high, the environmental activists created awareness among the people and distributed clay basins to every household in Tiruchy on Tuesday.
According to the environmental activist KC Neelamegam, several bird species are extinct due to environmental problems and currently, the temperature has been increasing day by day.
The animals and birds are struggling for water, and it is time that the people should keep water in front of their houses, which would help the animals and birds during this hot summer.
He also said, due to the high temperature, minor ponds and lakes which support as a water resource for the birds and animals have been depleting.
“In order to maintain the food chain naturally, it is necessary to protect birds, and so we need to keep water for them during this summer,” Neelamegam said.
On Tuesday, a group of environmental activists led by Neelamegam distributed clay basins to households at the Ponmalaipatti residential area in Tiruchy.
He appealed to people to keep water in the clay basins, which would help the birds to quench their thirst and control their body temperature.
Neelamegam appealed to the people to keep water on their terraces or outside the windows, which would be visible to the birds.