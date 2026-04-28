Provide birds water: Environ activists on awareness campaign

According to the environmental activist KC Neelamegam, several bird species are extinct due to environmental problems and currently, the temperature has been increasing day by day.

The animals and birds are struggling for water, and it is time that the people should keep water in front of their houses, which would help the animals and birds during this hot summer.

He also said, due to the high temperature, minor ponds and lakes which support as a water resource for the birds and animals have been depleting.