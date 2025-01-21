Provide alternate solutions in Parandur airport issue instead of adding fuel to fire, Annamalai tells Vijay

CHENNAI: BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai wondered if Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was attempting to add fuel to the fire with his thoughts on the Parandur airport issue.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Annamalai said before PM Modi came to power, there were only 73 airports in 2014 and today, the number of airports has increased to 158.

"Among the airports in India, Chennai airport is spread over just 1,000 acres while Delhi and Hyderabad airport covers 5,000 acres and Bengaluru covers over 4,000 acres. Chennai airport handles 25 million passengers annually and this number is expected to reach 100 million in the next 10 years," he pointed out.

Noting that both the DMK and the AIADMK governments have been requesting the centre for a bigger airport close to Chennai for several years now, Annamalai said that both the governments, in their prospective lists for airports, had mentioned Parandur as one of the feasible choices, according to a Thanthi TV report.

"It was not the centre's decision to shortlist Parandur. If Vijay wants to be a responsible politician, he should recommend a suitable place then," he said.

Annamalai further noted that at least 3000 acres of land is required to set up an airport close to Chennai and Vijay should offer solutions instead of just questions.

"Only those who deal with problems constructively and provide solutions can become good politicians. Is Vijay going to add fuel to the fire? Or is he going to put out the fire and provide a solution?," he pondered.

The former cop also pointed out that it was wrong to blame the central government in the matter.