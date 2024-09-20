Provide adequate bus services to Kalvarayan hills villagers: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Villupuram and Salem divisions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to provide adequate bus services to the villagers of Kalvarayan hills to enable them meet their livelihood opportunities, education and medical services.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice N Senthilkumar was hearing the suo motu case initiated to protect the socio-economic status of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) people residing in various villages in Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi.

Appearing through video conference as directed by the court, the managing director of the Salem division submitted that 12 buses, including 2 mini buses, were providing services to the people every day covering 15 routes in Kalvarayan hills. Assuring that adequate bus services were being provided to the villagers, the official added that additional services would also be provided if needed.

Senior counsel KR Tamilmani, who was appointed by the court as amicus curiae, submitted that in Salem jurisdiction of Kalvarayan hills, 80 per cent of routes are covered with bus services, whereas most of the roads are unconnected in Villupuram area.

He submitted that nearly 19 kilometres stretch between Vellimalai and Chinna Thirupathi, which fall under the Villupuram division, had no bus services. Though 30,000 villagers reside in that area, no bus services are provided, he alleged.

Countering this, the managing director of TNSTC, Villupuram, who too had appeared through video conferencing, submitted that 10 buses were plying in Kalvarayan hills area every day covering 60 villages.

After the submissions, the bench directed both the corporations to coordinate with each other and provide adequate bus services to the villagers in Kalvarayan hills to assist them to get proper employment, education and medical services.

The bench also directed both managing directors to visit the area and make assessment on bus services and file a report before the court within four weeks.

The matter was then posted to October 18 for further submission.