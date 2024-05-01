Provide ₹1L/acre as relief for drought in Krishnagiri & Dharmapuri, Anbumani urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out severe drought in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri has affected mango and papaya farmers, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to provide Rs. 1 lakh per acre as relief and fix procurement price of mangoes in juice factories.

In a statement, Anbumani said that, considered the mango capital of Tamil Nadu, mangoes are cultivated in 1 lakh acre in Krishnagiri district.

Also, a significant extent of land in Dharmapuri and Salem district is also cultivated by mango crops.

"Similarly, papaya cultivation is being done on 300 acres in Dharmapuri and 200 acres in Krishnagiri. For the last six months, there was no rain in Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Due to this, crops have withered. All irrigation sources have dried up and groundwater level went deep," he added.

He said that farmers are buying water in tractors to irrigate their lands.

Even if the farmers harvest remaining yields, that will not meet the expanses they had spent for water.

"On the other hand, mango juice factories are exploiting the farmers without giving fair prices.

"Low yield and low procurement prices are causing a loss of Rs. 1.5 lakh per acre and Rs. 1 lakh per acre for mango and papaya farmers. The government should provide relief of Rs. 1 lakh per acre and fix procurement price of mangos as Rs. 50 per kilogram," he urged.