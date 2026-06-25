Prove charges, I will quit politics: Nainar dares KA Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday challenged TVK Minister K A Sengottaiyan to substantiate allegations that he had applied for a medical college, saying he was prepared to quit politics if the claim was proven.
Speaking to reporters after attending an event in Aminjikarai here, Nainar Nagenthran said he had known Sengottaiyan for decades and cautioned him against making baseless remarks.
"Sengottaiyan knows me very well, and I know him equally well. It would be better if he exercised restraint," he said, recalling their association from the days of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, when both had travelled extensively across the State for party programmes and campaigns.
Throwing down a challenge, Nagenthran said, "If Sengottaiyan can prove that I applied to start a medical college or any other college, I am ready to quit politics. Is he prepared to resign from his ministerial post if he fails to prove it?"
On questions relating to the Governor's reported refusal to grant sanction for an Enforcement Directorate probe against former DMK ministers, the BJP leader said the saffron party remained focused on issues concerning the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people.
Taking a swipe at the State government over power outages, he said a former minister had blamed squirrels for electricity disruptions, while the present administration was attributing them to monkeys.
The BJP leader also targeted the Communist parties, accusing them of abandoning their earlier principles. "Communist leaders were once known for their integrity. Today, they have become opportunistic. After remaining in alliances for years and enjoying their benefits, such statements appear politically motivated, " he said.
Criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's remarks and gestures targeting DMK president MK Stalin in the Assembly, Nainar termed the conduct uncivilised and said the legislature should not be reduced to a platform for cinematic exchanges. He added that such behaviour diminished the dignity of the House.
On reports of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai, Nainar said no programme had been finalised so far.