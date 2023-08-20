Protests in Madurai against visit of EPS

MADURAI: Several members representing ‘Thevar Ina Kootamaippu’ lodged a protest at Munichalai in Madurai on Saturday condemning Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition, ahead of his arrival in Madurai.

The AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference is scheduled at Valayankulam in Madurai on Sunday and Palaniswami would preside over it.

Those who gathered in the protest led by Ganeshathevar of Then Nadu Makkal Katchi, raised slogans protesting Palaniswami’s arrival.

Ganeshathevar said while many people demanded adequate reservation for education and employment for denotified communities, the Palaniswami led-AIADMK government provided 10.5 per cent reservation for the particular caste, treating the society with an impartial attitude.

Among the flags representing the Kootamaippu, many held black flags also to register their protest.

Recently, wall posters by the Kootamaippu were put up in several parts of Madurai condemning Palaniswami’s visit to the city.

The wall post read ‘Don’t come, don’t come’ and added that Palaniswami relied on money to mobilise people to attend the conference.

The postert also branded Palaniswami as a hypocrite recalling the 10.5 per cent reservation for the particular caste. Above all, Palaniswami was portrayed as a demon.

Moreover, posters by ‘Suthanthira Puligal Iyakkam’ also condemned his arrival in Madurai.