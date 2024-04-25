Protesting TN farmers climb mobile tower, trees in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A few farmers from Tamil Nadu, including a woman, on Wednesday climbed onto a mobile tower as they protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over demands of better prices for their crops and the river interlinking issue, officials said.

Scores of Tamil Nadu farmers gathered at Jantar Mantar, some of who climbed nearby trees and a mobile tower, police said. Police used a fire brigade crane to bring the farmers back to the ground from the mobile tower, they said.

“Around 50 people have come demanding interlinking of rivers. Two of them tried climbing a mobile tower, but they returned back to the ground,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, adding that some of them tried climbing trees at the site. Protesting farmers said around 100 farmers from Tamil Nadu participated.

A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, “First call we received was at 9.34 am that some people climbed a mobile tower at Jantar Mantar. Our team rescued two people. We received another call from Kerala Bhawan that four persons have climbed another mobile tower. Our team rescued them as well.” He added, “No one received any injury during the entire operation.”