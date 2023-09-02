Protesting farmers jump into Cauvery

TIRUCHY: Continuing their indefinite protest raising various demands, including ensuring adequate quantum of water from Karnataka, a group of farmers in Tiruchy jumped into the Cauvery on Friday.

The members of Desiya Thenninthiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, led by State president P Ayyakannu, have been staging an indefinite protest for the last few weeks, raising demands including profitable price for agricultural produces, allowing tenant farmers who cultivate on temple lands, release of monthly due of water from Karnataka, etc. They have been adopting novel measures every day to keep the momentum. On Friday, they went to the Gandhi bathing ghat near Mela Chinthamani and jumped into the Cauvery and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The Srirangam police rushed to the spot, but after their repeated urgings to come out went in vain, the police sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who brought the protesting farmers to the banks.

Ayyakannu said they were forced to stage such a protest, as their protests for more than a month failed to receive any positive response from the State and central governments. He added that their protest would continue until their demands were fulfilled.