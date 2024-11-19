Protesters urge govt to stop Madurai tungsten mine plan

MADURAI: Citing environmental degradation, protestors led by activist Mugilan raised concerns against the move to set up a tungsten block in Madurai, on Monday.

Citing environmental degradation, protestors led by activist Mugilan raised concerns against the move to set up a tungsten block in Madurai, on Monday.

Highlighting the environmental issues, the protestors submitted a petition to Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha against the move, on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mugilan pointed out that the central government gave its approval to Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, to mine a tungsten block at Nayakkarpatti in Madurai.

The private firm has decided to set up the tungsten mine on 5,000 acres in Melur and its surrounding areas, he said adding that the firm also conducted experiments at fifty places.

Mugilan highlighted that if tungsten mining operation is allowed, over ten villages including Arittapatti, which is rich in ecological resources and has gained historical significance after being declared as a ‘Biodiversity heritage site’ by the government, Muthuvelpatti, Kidaripatti, Ettimangalam, Chettiyarpatti, Nayakkarpatti and Vellalapatti would be affected. The state government should not grant permission for the tungsten mine in Madurai, he emphasised.

According to the sources, Mugilan had earlier raised his voice against the illegal mining of granite, sand, Sterlite, and the Kudankulam Nuclear power plant issues.

Collector Sangeetha said that the state government has not yet granted permission for this project and the central government should obtain a no-objection certificate from the state government. However, the petition would be forwarded to the state government, she added.Talking to reporters, Mugilan pointed out that the central government gave its approval to Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, to mine a tungsten block at Nayakkarpatti in Madurai.

The private firm has decided to set up the tungsten mine on 5,000 acres in Melur and its surrounding areas, he said adding that the firm also conducted experiments at fifty places.

Mugilan highlighted that if tungsten mining operation is allowed, over ten villages including Arittapatti, which is rich in ecological resources and has gained historical significance after being declared as a ‘Biodiversity heritage site’ by the government, Muthuvelpatti, Kidaripatti, Ettimangalam, Chettiyarpatti, Nayakkarpatti and Vellalapatti would be affected. The state government should not grant permission for the tungsten mine in Madurai, he emphasised.

According to the sources, Mugilan had earlier raised his voice against the illegal mining of granite, sand, Sterlite, and the Kudankulam Nuclear power plant issues.

Collector Sangeetha said that the state government has not yet granted permission for this project and the central government should obtain a no-objection certificate from the state government. However, the petition would be forwarded to the state government, she added.