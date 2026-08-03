Has CM Vijay sacrificed TN farmers' lives for running 'Jana Nayagan' shows in Karnataka: Stalin

In a statement, Stalin said that instead of celebrating the Aadi Perukku festival with the Cauvery in full flow, farmers from the Delta were protesting in anguish, but no strong condemnation is coming against Karnataka. He questioned whether CM Vijay is silent on Karnataka out of fear of the movie Jana Nayagan in the neighbouring state.

He said the DMK's protest, led by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi, was being organised in support of the Cauvery Delta farmers. He warned that if the farmers' demands were not met, the agitation would intensify.

"The Cauvery water should have reached Tamil Nadu on June 12, but it has not arrived even at the beginning of August. The Cauvery Delta farmers are in deep distress due to the sluggish approach of the TVK-led government towards the Cauvery river water issue," Stalin said.

Questioning the Chief Minister, Stalin said the State was now witnessing a Chief Minister who was unwilling to speak against his Karnataka counterpart.

"Has the Chief Minister sacrificed the lives of Tamil Nadu's farmers for the sake of running a movie in the neighbouring State?" Stalin asked.

He also questioned whether the Chief Minister had seen the reports on the all-party meeting convened in Karnataka and asked why a similar meeting had not been convened in Tamil Nadu.