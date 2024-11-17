Protest rages against land acquisition for Madurai airport expansion

CHENNAI: A large posse of police personnel are deployed at Chinna Udaippa village where the residents have been protesting against land acquisition for Madurai airport expansion.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the protesters are seeking three cents of land and a house within the municipal limits, and have stated they would not allow their land to be taken over for airport expansion until the demands are met.

On November 17, officials are expected to arrive at Chinna Udaippa village to begin the land acquisition process. In view of this, more than one thousand police officials have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Protesting the acquisition of their land, some of the villagers have climbed onto the overhead water tank in the village.