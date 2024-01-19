Protest over abuse of girl hits traffic in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Tourist vehicles were stranded on the Ooty-Gudalur Road as villagers blocked this arterial stretch demanding the police to detain a youth involved in the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl under the Goondas Act.

More than 500 villagers gathered in Thalaikundha junction at around 8.45 am resulting in a pile-up of vehicles for several kilometres on the Ooty-Gudalur Road. The victim, the daughter of a daily wager from Thalaikundha near Ooty, was returning home on Wednesday evening with her friends after attending a temple function.

Police said Ajith, 23, a load-man from the Gandhi Nagar area intercepted the girl under the pretext of taking her to grandfather. However, he took her to a secluded spot amidst bushes to commit the sexual assault. On hearing her loud cries, some villagers rescued the girl and took her to Ooty Government Hospital, while the culprit escaped.

After a long search, the villagers nabbed and thrashed him before handing him over to Pudumund police. Police said Ajith has been admitted to Ooty GH for treatment. He was booked on various counts including Pocso Act.

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers protested in Thalaikundha demanding to detain the accused under the Goondas Act. Because of the protest, vehicles queued up for around 10km on the road.

With senior police officials and revenue department authorities assuring stringent action against the accused, the villagers withdrew their protest.