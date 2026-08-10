Protest disrupts interstate bus services between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

COIMBATORE: Interstate bus services between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were suspended for nearly three hours on Monday following a protest by pro-Kannada outfits at the state border against Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
The disruption left passengers bound for Bengaluru stranded at the Hosur bus stand and caused considerable inconvenience to commuters. Members of various Kannada organisations, led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, gathered at Attibele near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border around noon to protest against Tamil Nadu’s stand on the Mekedatu project.
As a precautionary measure following the protest, services operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were suspended for around three hours.
“I had planned our journey to Bengaluru for an interview. As the services suddenly stopped, I returned home after a long wait at Hosur bus stand without knowing when bus services would resume,” said V Arthy, a passenger from Krishnagiri.
Bus services resumed after the situation at the border returned to normal, but the temporary suspension caused inconvenience to several passengers travelling between the two States. Meanwhile, the Kannada organisations have announced a statewide bandh in Karnataka on August 13, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government extend its support to the proposed Mekedatu dam project.