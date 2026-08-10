Protest disrupts interstate bus services between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

The disruption left passengers bound for Bengaluru stranded at the Hosur bus stand and caused considerable inconvenience to commuters. Members of various Kannada organisations, led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, gathered at Attibele near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border around noon to protest against Tamil Nadu’s stand on the Mekedatu project.

As a precautionary measure following the protest, services operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were suspended for around three hours.