Protection from vector-borne diseases: Senior citizens’ body urges State govt to set up health camps

Highlighting that senior citizens, particularly those managing co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, are highly vulnerable to severe complications from infectious diseases, FESCATN outlined a charter of key demands.

V Rama Rao, president, FESCATN, emphasised the need for a structured elderly protection plan prioritising citizens aged 70 and above, followed by those in the 60–69 age bracket. “We recommend introducing pneumococcal vaccination under medical supervision for high-risk seniors to guard against pneumonia as part of broader geriatric care during this period,” Rao said.