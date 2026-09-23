Protection from vector-borne diseases: Senior citizens’ body urges State govt to set up health camps

CHENNAI: Amid rising cases of dengue and other vector-borne illnesses across Tamil Nadu, the Federation of Senior Citizen Associations of Tamil Nadu (FESCATN) has submitted a formal representation to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, appealing for immediate governmental intervention to safeguard the elderly.
Highlighting that senior citizens, particularly those managing co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, are highly vulnerable to severe complications from infectious diseases, FESCATN outlined a charter of key demands.
V Rama Rao, president, FESCATN, emphasised the need for a structured elderly protection plan prioritising citizens aged 70 and above, followed by those in the 60–69 age bracket. “We recommend introducing pneumococcal vaccination under medical supervision for high-risk seniors to guard against pneumonia as part of broader geriatric care during this period,” Rao said.
The federation urged the government to direct the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to conduct bi-monthly special health camps across all 200 wards in the city, with similar camps extended to all districts across TN. These camps should offer fever screenings, BP and sugar checks, early dengue diagnosis, and guidance on mosquito prevention, alongside the distribution of Kabasura Kudineer and approved Siddha medicines.
FESCATN also requested a dedicated budgetary allocation managed by a special monitoring committee to fund these medical camps, supplies, vector control, and transport for vulnerable seniors.
While civic body workers have been conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns and clearing water-stagnating items from residential premises, FESCATN leadership pointed out lingering gaps in municipal sanitation. TN Srinivasan, treasurer, FESCATN, pointed out, “Stagnant rainwater pools on low-lying roads often take up to 4 days to evaporate, creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”
Additionally, the federation raised concerns regarding contaminated drinking water supply. “Residents in southern localities like Nanganallur, Adambakkam, Pazhavanthangal, and Alandur have recently received foul-smelling tap water containing worms,” Rao highlighted, urging Metro Water to immediately ensure the supply of clean drinking water.