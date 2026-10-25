Protect Western Ghats on war footing, urges Poovulagin Nanbargal

Poovulagin Nanbargal organisation highlighted the heavy rainfall recorded in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal over the past two days and the landslides near Burliar on the Coonoor Mettupalayam National Highway and in Kodaikanal, which damaged roads and houses.

The organisation said climate change was intensifying short-duration, heavy rainfall events, while unregulated development and the loss of green cover had weakened the Western Ghats' ability to retain rainwater. It also questioned why restrictions on tourist visits were imposed only after severe damage and loss of life.