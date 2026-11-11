Protect vulnerable groups' privacy during festival visits: TNCRW to police

TNCRW expressed concern over photographs taken during these visits being shared on social media with the faces and identities of children and other vulnerable individuals clearly visible. It pointed out that Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, restricts the disclosure of children's identities through print, electronic and other forms of communication in specified circumstances.

The organisation said photographs of children in childcare institutions should not reveal their identities or expose them to unnecessary public attention. It also stressed that the dignity, privacy and informed consent of senior citizens and other vulnerable adults must be respected.

TNCRW urged police personnel to follow the child protection and vulnerable adult safeguarding policies of institutions before visiting them. This should include completing necessary safety briefings and signing visitor undertakings.

It also called for police personnel to visit childcare institutions, old-age homes and other residential facilities housing vulnerable people at least once a month. The visits should include confidential interactions with residents in the absence of institutional staff to identify concerns relating to abuse, neglect, exploitation, intimidation and violence.