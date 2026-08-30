Protect TN's rights on Cauvery: Anbumani Ramadoss

Stating that Karnataka's revised estimate of the submergence area from 5,000 hectares to 5,400 hectares indicates that the reservoir will store far more than the planned 67 TMC of water, posing catastrophic environmental and wildlife threats, he alleged "a dam failure due to natural disasters would also trigger devastating floods in downstream regions of Tamil Nadu".

Warning that Tamil Nadu's silence could lead to the permanent loss of its water rights, Anbumani called on the state government to counter Karnataka's false narratives, present the true legal facts to the nation, and immediately convene an all-party meeting to formulate a unified strategy.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in an event organized by Pasumai Thayagam in Chennai to save Pallikaranai marshland he demanded that the government immediately notify the Pallikaranai marshland as a protected wetland.

He alleged that successive DMK and AIADMK governments had failed to notify the marshland to facilitate corruption.