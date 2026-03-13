Protect Tamil, but not at cost of lives: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged youth to protect the Tamil language through hard work and intellect, not by risking their lives.
The Chief Minister made the appeal while inquiring about the health condition of Siva Dilipan, who sustained injuries after reportedly jumping in front of a train during a protest against Hindi imposition.
Stalin said that while the struggle to protect the mother tongue is justified, it should not be pursued through extreme measures. "Let us fight together against the manoeuvres surrounding Tamil Nadu. We must think and act with our intellect, not with emotions. Even though our protest is right, we should not act impulsively," the Chief Minister said.
He also directed officials to ensure that Siva Dilipan received proper medical treatment, according to a government statement.