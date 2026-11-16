Protect street vendors' livelihood from High Court verdict's impact: Left

CHENNAI: The CPI and CPM have urged the State government to ensure that the Madras High Court's November 13 order directing the removal of footpath encroachments across the State by December 10 does not affect their livelihood.
In separate statements, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian called for an appeal against the order, while CPM State secretary P Shanmugam cautioned the government against using it to indiscriminately remove roadside vendors.
Veerapandian said the Supreme Court had recognised the right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution and ruled that street vendors should not be evicted without prior notice and alternative arrangements. He also demanded the withdrawal of all cases registered against vendors.
Shanmugam said Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, protect street vending. Citing the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors Rules, 2015, he said decisions on regulating street vending should be taken in consultation with Town Vending Committees.
More than five lakh people in the State depend on street vending for their livelihood, he said, urging the government to ensure footpaths remain accessible to pedestrians without depriving vendors of their income.