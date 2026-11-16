Protect street vendors' livelihood from High Court verdict's impact: Left

In separate statements, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian called for an appeal against the order, while CPM State secretary P Shanmugam cautioned the government against using it to indiscriminately remove roadside vendors.

Veerapandian said the Supreme Court had recognised the right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution and ruled that street vendors should not be evicted without prior notice and alternative arrangements. He also demanded the withdrawal of all cases registered against vendors.