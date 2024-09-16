Protect small traders from e-tail majors' predatory pricing, urge TN textile merchants assn

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association has sought the intervention of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to protect 10 crore small traders from the adverse impact of predatory pricing by e-commerce platforms.

Secretary of the association, Ashraf Tayub, has welcomed the minister’s remarks on the harmful effects of the predatory pricing policies adopted by certain e-commerce platforms.

It is a genuine concern that such practices could lead to the closure of 10 crore small shops and result in 40 crore job losses, the association functionary said. “This affects a vast section of our society, including the uneducated, elderly, and women workers. Those people are employed only by these small traders. The Minister's comments reflect the gravity of the situation,” he added.

The recent statement from the Commerce Minister has brought much-needed attention to the challenges being faced by small traders, who are the backbone of India’s retail industry, he said.

“As it is rightly pointed out, the losses suffered because of the wanton, unsustainable predatory pricing policies adopted by the platforms such as Amazon India, hit the small-scale industry to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. It is a scary picture”, Tayub said.

“These small traders employ a significant number of individuals from vulnerable sections of society, those who lack formal education or specific skills-including elderly individuals, women and rural populations,” the association functionary said.

Protecting small traders would, in turn, safeguard the livelihoods of these 40 crore workers, who rely on small and medium enterprises for their employment, he urged.

Citing these, he wanted the Commerce Ministry to take immediate and concrete steps to implement these suggestions he had referred to and enact policies to prevent the predatory pricing practices of e-commerce platforms.

It would also help preserve the vibrant network of small traders across India, prevent massive job losses and ensure that local businesses are not driven out of the market, he added.