Protect domicile-based PG medical quota, act against detrimental SC verdict, Ramadoss tells Centre, Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Pointing out the Supreme Court's judgment scrapping domicile-based reservation in PG medical admissions, PMK founder S Ramadoss said it would affect aspirants from the State and urged the Tamil Nadu government to make suitable amendments in the Constitution to protect the reservation.

In a statement, the senior leader opined that the judgment will lead to students from other states taking seats available in Tamil Nadu, where medical education is well developed. "As per prevalent norms in the State, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for Tamil Nadu students, and the remaining seats are for all-India allocation. However, the judgment will reduce the number of seats available for Tamil Nadu students. Medical colleges in the State are supplying the bare minimal requirement of doctors needed for the state's health system. If the seats are given to other states, government hospitals in Tamil Nadu will suffer," he warned.

Ramadoss pointed out that the State governments' views should be heard before issuing such judgments, having a detrimental effect on the states. He lamented that such a practice was not followed in this particular case.

"The Tamil Nadu government should file a review petition to challenge the judgment. The central government should make amendments to the Constitution (to overcome apex court order)," he urged.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss raised concerns over the deaths of Olive Ridley turtles along the Chennai coasts.

"More than 1,000 turtles have died during the last month alone. The government should take responsibility for protecting the turtles. Trawler boats are banned from fishing within five nautical miles of the shore to protect turtles during their hatching season. Failure to implement the ban is the reason for the deaths. The government also failed to ensure turtle excluder devices (TED) in trawlers," he said.

He urged the government to ensure all the norms are followed during the nesting season and make the coast safer for the nesting.