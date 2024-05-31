Protect children from heat, delay reopening of schools: GK Vasan urges Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan on Friday released a statement emphasizing the need for the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to protect schoolgoing children from the summer heat. He pointed out that the intensity of the heat is continuously increasing during this summer season, affecting the general public and even livestock.

In a statement, the leader elaborated, "During the current summer season, people in many parts of the state are unable to go outside during the day. The intense heat is preventing students, youth, women, and the elderly from properly engaging in their activities. Severe heat in various states across the country has caused people to faint, and in some places, it has even led to fatalities."

He also cited reports of schools in Delhi and other places in northern India delaying their reopening due to temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius. The leader added that news reports indicated that water scarcity in the summer is affecting the drinking water supply in schools.

Therefore, considering the health and safety of schoolgoing children, the Tamil Nadu government should consider postponing the reopening of schools by a week from the scheduled date of June 6, GK Vasan urged.