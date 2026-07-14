Protect animal slaughter religious rights: DMK Ansari

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ansari said slaughtering animals for religious sacrifices during temple festivals and Bakrid was distinct from commercial slaughter and therefore required separate guidelines from the government.

Condemning Karnataka's insistence on proceeding with the proposed Mekedatu dam despite court directions, Ansari urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a contempt of court petition against Karnataka.

On the State government, Ansari said its performance could not be judged within 60 days and that at least six months should be given before assessing its functioning.