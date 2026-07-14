Protect animal slaughter religious rights: DMK Ansari

TIRUCHY: Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi general secretary and MLA who won from the DMK's rising sun symbol, M Thamimun Ansari, on Tuesday welcomed the court's placing the ban on slaughtering animals in public places in abeyance and urged the State government to frame guidelines, stating that slaughter for religious sacrifice should be treated differently from commercial slaughter.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ansari said slaughtering animals for religious sacrifices during temple festivals and Bakrid was distinct from commercial slaughter and therefore required separate guidelines from the government.
Condemning Karnataka's insistence on proceeding with the proposed Mekedatu dam despite court directions, Ansari urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a contempt of court petition against Karnataka.
On the State government, Ansari said its performance could not be judged within 60 days and that at least six months should be given before assessing its functioning.
Commenting on recent appointments, he said the appointment of Layola Mani as Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation was TVK's choice. Referring to the appointment of Venkata Narayana, a Kannadiga, as Tamil Nadu's representative in Delhi, he alleged that TVK had been appointing party associates to key posts and criticised the practice of assigning people from the film industry to crucial positions.
Ansari also dismissed speculation about a DMK-AIADMK alliance to form the government, saying neither party's leadership had spoken about such a possibility and that it was unfair to debate it at this stage.