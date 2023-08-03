Protect ancient Jain, Hindu temples in Virudhunagar, archaeologist tells govt

MADURAI: A young archaeologist, V Sivaranjani has sought the help of the State government to protect and maintain a Jain temple built by the Cholas during the 12th century AD and a Vishnu temple built by the Pandyas in the 13th century AD in Kovilangulam of Virudhunagar district.

From Palkarai, a village in Ramanathapuram district, Sivaranjani under the guidance of V.Rajaguru, Head, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, has been conducting field surveys of archaeological sites. After studying the archaeological traces in Kovilangulam, she said on Wednesday that as per inscriptions Kovilangulam, was known as ‘Venbu Valanattu Sengattirukkai Kumpanur’ alias Gunakanaparana Nallur.

Ambalappasamy temple of the Jains, located south of Kovilangulam, has three sculptures seated on a large platform in a temple-like structure with a sanctum sanctorum and Arthamandapa. In this, the 24th Tirthankara Mahavira is in the south, a Tirthankara under a triple umbrella in the north, and a Tirthankara with curly hair in the middle. This is called Ambalappasamy temple, the archaeologist said.

There are also three inscriptions of the Kulothunga Chola I dating back to the 12th century AD.

One of these tells that a temple with ‘Mandapa’ and ‘Divya Vimana’ was built for Jains, who had triple umbrellas. The Engum Azhakiya Perumal temple (Vaishnavite) has four inscriptions.

Of these, three belonged to Kulasekhara Pandyan. Inscriptions indicate that Varamanna Veerar Kuri Nampillai, Naranan and Sanadanana Kanni Nattaraiyan donated a cow and a hundred pits of land to this temple.

The temple ‘Vimana’ was built of granite stones up to the Prasthara and its upper part was made of lime and bricks. The ‘stupa’ is also damaged.

In this temple, which has a history of hundreds of years, grass and plants sprouted and all the stones have collapsed here and there.

Only the sanctum sanctorum and Arthamanda were left damaged. Pillars with sculptures are lying broken near the temple. Moreover, the temple well remains a dumping ground. Citing these, she sought the government to restore the Jain and Vaishnava temples of Kovilangulam, which have a long history with inscriptions of Chola and Pandya kings, and protect them as archaeological monuments.