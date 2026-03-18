Proposed Puliyarai-Edamon economic corridor sparks fresh debate

The highway project seeks to upgrade connectivity along the NH-744 corridor between Puliyarai in Tenkasi district and Edamon in Kerala. The alignment passes through one of the most environmentally sensitive stretches of the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the world’s eight "hottest hotspots" of biodiversity.

The most critical concern lies in a narrow bottleneck section where the proposed alignment intersects the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala and the Nellai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.