Proposed Nagercoil–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express route entails additional time, fare: Association

In a representation sent to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (August 25), the association said it learnt through media reports that the Vande Bharat Sleeper was proposed from Nagercoil to Bengaluru via Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Coimbatore and Salem.

The proposed route would take 13 to 14 hours from Nagercoil to Bengaluru and cost Rs 2,335 for a three-tier AC ticket, making it less useful for passengers from Kanniyakumari, said Edward Jeni, general secretary, Kanniyakumari District Railway Users Association.

On the contrary, if the train is operated through Tamil Nadu via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Namakkal, and onward to Bengaluru, the distance would come down to about 664 km and the fare would be around Rs 1,690, while the journey would take eight to nine hours, he said.