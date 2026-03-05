Proposal sought for 1,000 MW Vellimalai hydro project

This is the first project to be developed under the public-private partnership model on a build-own-operate-transfer basis in accordance with Section 63 of the Electricity Act.

The State-run agency has also applied for terms of reference with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for environmental clearance. The Vellimalai project, planned as a closed-loop off-river system, is aimed at strengthening peak power management in the State and enabling round-the-clock integration of renewable energy.